Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

