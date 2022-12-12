This evening in Martinsville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Tuesday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
