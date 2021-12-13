 Skip to main content
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

