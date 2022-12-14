This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. It will be a cold day in Martinsville Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
