Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

