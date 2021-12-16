This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
