Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.