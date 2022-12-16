Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will b…
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions …
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%…
Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye o…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The area will s…
