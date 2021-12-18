Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.