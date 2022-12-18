For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Monday. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
