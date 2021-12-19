Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.