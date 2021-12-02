Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.