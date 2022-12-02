This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
