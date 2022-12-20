 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Wednesday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

