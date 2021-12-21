 Skip to main content
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

