Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.