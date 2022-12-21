This evening in Martinsville: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Tuesday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsvi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Tem…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Sunday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We will see cle…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree we…