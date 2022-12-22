For the drive home in Martinsville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Martinsville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
