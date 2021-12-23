 Skip to main content
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

