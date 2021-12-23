This evening in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 d…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. …
This evening in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsv…