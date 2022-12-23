 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 6F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 11-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

