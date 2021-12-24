 Skip to main content
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.

