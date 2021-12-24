Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.