Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Martinsville tomorrow. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 12-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.