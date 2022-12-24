This evening in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Martinsville tomorrow. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 12-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
