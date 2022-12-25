Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Martinsville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.