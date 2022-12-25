Martinsville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Martinsville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
