This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
