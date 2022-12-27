 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Wednesday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

