Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Mainly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Martinsville. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

