This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
