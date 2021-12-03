Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Generally fair. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reac…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Martinsville resident…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Winds should be cal…
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…