This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
