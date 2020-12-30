Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Martinsville
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
- Updated
