Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: A few showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.