Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 92% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.