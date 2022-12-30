Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 92% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
