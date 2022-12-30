 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 92% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A 'hot' start to 2023, watch Snow Search for the week of Jan. 1

A 'hot' start to 2023, watch Snow Search for the week of Jan. 1

For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert