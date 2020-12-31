 Skip to main content
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Cloudy with showers. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

