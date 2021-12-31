Martinsville's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expec…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will se…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We wil…
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds light …