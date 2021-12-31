 Skip to main content
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

