Martinsville's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
