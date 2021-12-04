 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

{{featured_button_text}}

Martinsville's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert