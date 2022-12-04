Martinsville's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
