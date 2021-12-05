Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Martinsville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We'll se…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
For the drive home in Martinsville: Generally fair. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reac…
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Winds should be cal…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will rea…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…