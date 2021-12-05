 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Martinsville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert