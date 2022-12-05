This evening in Martinsville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
