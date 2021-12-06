 Skip to main content
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

