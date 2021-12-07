Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.