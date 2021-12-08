 Skip to main content
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Mostly clear. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

