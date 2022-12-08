 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville tomorrow. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

Cold, snowy pieces are there but need to connect, see Joe and Sean's Snow Search

The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together. 

