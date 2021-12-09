 Skip to main content
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

