This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
