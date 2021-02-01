 Skip to main content
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Mostly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Martinsville Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Martinsville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

