Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Mostly clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

