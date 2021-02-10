 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert