This evening in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
