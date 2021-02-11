 Skip to main content
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Rain early followed by a light wintry mix of precipitation late. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Friday, Martinsville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 7:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

