 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert