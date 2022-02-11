This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Plan o…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool tomorrow. It should re…
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 deg…
Martinsville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
This evening in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in t…
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?