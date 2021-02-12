This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain later at night. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. It will be a cold day in Martinsville Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
