 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain later at night. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. It will be a cold day in Martinsville Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert