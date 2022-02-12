Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A few rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville tomorrow. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.